Workplace & Talent

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Ganni, Bloomingdale’s and Maison Margiela.
This week, BoF hand-selects the most exciting opportunities from over 300 companies and more than 4,700 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

Marketing

CRM Assistant, Ganni — London, United Kingdom

Marketing Intern, Kering — Paris, France

Director of Collaborations, Coach — New York, United States

Market Intelligence Researcher, Gymshark — Colorado, United States

Marketing Manager, Burberry — Tokyo, Japan


Editorial and Media

Sub-Editor, Farfetch — London, United Kingdom

Media Activation Intern, Zalando — Berlin, Germany

Copywriter, Bloomingdale’s — New York, United States

Director of Content Production, Athleta — San Francisco, California

Editor-in-Chief, Condé Nast, ITP Media — Dubai, United Arab Emirates


Buying and Merchandising

Womenswear Buyer, Couverture & The Garbstore — London, United Kingdom

Merchandising Intern, Hugo Boss — Coldrerio, Switzerland

Associate Buyer, Kate Spade — New York, United States

Merchandiser, Amiri — Los Angeles, United States

Senior Merchandiser, Tory Burch — Hong Kong


E-Commerce and Technology

Product Manager, The Business of Fashion — London, United Kingdom

Junior E-Commerce Specialist, Maison Margiela — Paris, France

E-Commerce Assistant, Kirna Zabête — New York, United States

Senior Director of Digital Production, Innovation and Technology, Gap — San Francisco, United States

Senior Product Manager, Vestiaire Collective — Singapore

