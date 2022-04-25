The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
This week, BoF hand-selects the most exciting opportunities from over 300 companies and more than 4,700 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.
Marketing
CRM Assistant, Ganni — London, United Kingdom
Marketing Intern, Kering — Paris, France
Director of Collaborations, Coach — New York, United States
Market Intelligence Researcher, Gymshark — Colorado, United States
Marketing Manager, Burberry — Tokyo, Japan
Editorial and Media
Sub-Editor, Farfetch — London, United Kingdom
Media Activation Intern, Zalando — Berlin, Germany
Copywriter, Bloomingdale’s — New York, United States
Director of Content Production, Athleta — San Francisco, California
Editor-in-Chief, Condé Nast, ITP Media — Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Buying and Merchandising
Womenswear Buyer, Couverture & The Garbstore — London, United Kingdom
Merchandising Intern, Hugo Boss — Coldrerio, Switzerland
Associate Buyer, Kate Spade — New York, United States
Merchandiser, Amiri — Los Angeles, United States
Senior Merchandiser, Tory Burch — Hong Kong
E-Commerce and Technology
Product Manager, The Business of Fashion — London, United Kingdom
Junior E-Commerce Specialist, Maison Margiela — Paris, France
E-Commerce Assistant, Kirna Zabête — New York, United States
Senior Director of Digital Production, Innovation and Technology, Gap — San Francisco, United States
Senior Product Manager, Vestiaire Collective — Singapore