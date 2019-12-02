default-output-block.skip-main
Workplace & Talent

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from The North Face, Alexander McQueen and Marine Serre.
By
  • BoF Team

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, BoF hand-curates a selection of opportunities from more than 400 companies and over 2,300 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

To discover all jobs now live on BoF Careers, click here.

Design

Accessories Jewellery Designer, Maison Margiela — Paris, France

Technical Designer, Theory — New York, United States

Menswear Creative Pattern Maker, Acne Studios — Stockholm, Sweden

Essentials Assistant Designer, The North Face — Denver, United States

Men's Outerwear Assistant Designer, Burberry — London, United Kingdom

Creative 

Creative Director, Depop — London, United Kingdom

Digital Designer, Massimo Dutti — Tordera, Spain

Retoucher, Esprit — Ratingen, Germany

Video Editor, Emory Stewart Team — New York, United States

Graphic Designer, Axel Arigato — Gothenburg, Sweden

PR, Marketing and Communications

Junior Performance Marketing Executive, Farfetch — London, United Kingdom

Senior Social Media Manager, Marc Jacobs — New York, United States

Brand Marketing Manager, Anest Collective — Shanghai, China

International PR Manager, Samsøe & Samsøe — Copenhagen, Denmark

Brand Partnerships Account Assistant, British Fashion Council — London, United Kingdom

Buying and Merchandising

Associate Buyer, Kenzo — New York, United States

Ready-To-Wear Product Merchandiser, Alexander McQueen — London, United Kingdom

Assistant Buyer, Mytheresa — Munich, Germany

Special Orders Assistant, Moda Operandi — New York, United States

In-Store Visual Merchandiser, Gucci — London, United Kingdom 

Production and Technical

Product Developer, Marine Serre — Paris, France

Technical Director of Footwear, Michael Kors — New York, United States

Technical Development Manager, Dorothee Schumacher — Mannheim, Germany

Women's Ready-To-Wear Product Developer, Cecilie Bahnsen — Copenhagen, Denmark

Production Assistant, Marla Aaron — New York, United States

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved.

The State of Fashion 2024