Workplace & Talent

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Sterling Ruby Studio, Totême and Ralph & Russo.
Source: Getty Images
By
  • BoF Team

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, BoF hand-curates a selection of opportunities from more than 400 companies and over 2,500 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

To discover all jobs now live on BoF Careers, click here.

Design

Senior Creative Pattern Cutter, Ralph & Russo — London, United Kingdom

Junior Fashion Designer, Massimo Dutti — Barcelona, Spain

Assistant Menswear Designer, S.R. STUDIO. LA. CA. — Los Angeles, United States

Menswear Junior Designer, Zara — La Coruna, Spain

Technical Designer, Women's Woven, Coach — New York, United States

Creative

Art Director, Who What Wear — West Hollywood, United States

Graphic Designer, Mother of Pearl — London, United Kingdom

Editor, Totême — Stockholm, Sweden

US Client Stylist, Thread — London, United Kingdom

Sr. Graphic Designer, Apparel, Harley-Davidson — Milwaukee, United States

PR, Marketing and Communications

Brand Manager Boss, Hugo Boss — Metzingen, Germany

Director, Retail Marketing, Tory Burch — New York, United States

EU Regional Marketing Manager, COS — London, United Kingdom

Assistant Account Manager - Photo Studio, Gap Inc. — San Francisco, United States

Managing Director, China, Away — Shanghai, China

Buying and Merchandising

Buying Assistant, Joseph — London, United Kingdom

Merchandise Manager, The RealReal — San Francisco, United States

Kids Collection Merchandiser, Gucci — Scandicci, Italy

Merchandiser, Women's, Calvin Klein — New York, United States

Senior Buying Manager, Toddler, North America Online, Gap – San Francisco, United States

Product

Head of Production - Zalando Fashion Studios, Zalando — Berlin, Germany

Senior Product Designer - Platform, Farfetch — Porto, Portugal

Product Engineering Assistant, Burberry — Castleford, United Kingdom

Product Manager, Duke + Dexter — London, United Kingdom

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved.

