Workplace & Talent

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Gucci, Farfetch, Marc Jacobs and Away.
  • BoF Team

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, BoF hand-curates a selection of opportunities from nearly 400 companies and over 2,000 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

To discover all jobs now live on BoF Careers, click here.

Creative

Senior Art Director, Burberry — London, United Kingdom

VP, Creative Operations, Away — New York, United States

Photography Supervisor, Farfetch — Los Angeles, United States

Art Director, Anest Collective — Shanghai, China

Digital Designer, Marc Jacobs — New York, United States

PR, Marketing and Communications

Head of Marketing UK, Depop — London, United Kingdom

Worldwide Travel Retail Merchandising Assistant, Gucci — Scandicci, Italy

PR Co-ordinator, Needle & Thread — London, United Kingdom

Head of Marketing for Story and Brand Experience, Macy's — New York, United States

Manager, Brand Loyalty Marketing, Gap Inc. — New York, United States

Design

Senior Menswear Designer, Nanushka — Budapest, Hungary

Designer, Men's Accessories, Cos — London, United Kingdom

Dresses, Soft Wovens Designer, Kate Spade — New York, United States

Junior Product Developer, Woven, Kids, PVH — Amsterdam, Netherlands

Menswear Woven Jackets and Bottoms, Buck Mason — Los Angeles, United States

Buying and Merchandising

Merchandise Manager, Womens Accessories, Calvin Klein — Amsterdam, Netherlands

Director Buying Women Footwear & Accessories, Zalando — Berlin, Germany

Merchandiser Woven and Denim, Ralph Lauren — Kowloon, Hong Kong

Buyer, Vestiaire Collective — Paris, France

Senior Merchandise Allocator, Hugo Boss — New York, United States

Production and Technical

Product Developer, Wales Bonner — London, United Kingdom

Production Assistant Denim, Acne Studios — Stockholm, Sweden

Technical Development Manager, Dorothee Schumacher — Mannheim, Germany

Production Manager, Lisa Marie Fernandez — New York, United States

Product Developer, Marine Serre — Paris, France

