Workplace & Talent

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Zara, Ganni and The Business of Fashion.
Source: Getty Images
By
  • BoF Team

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, BoF hand-curates a selection of opportunities from nearly 400 companies and over 2,100 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

To discover all jobs now live on BoF Careers, click here.

Design

Women's Wovens Senior Designer, Calvin Klein — New York, United States

Accessory Designer, Ganni — Copenhagen, Denmark

Men's Outerwear Assistant Designer, Burberry — London, United Kingdom

Pattern Maker, Alexander Wang — New York, United States

Senior Womenswear Designer, Nanushka — Budapest, Hungary

Creative 

Junior Graphic Designer, Ulla Johnson — New York, United States

Associate Design Director, The Business of Fashion — London, United Kingdom

Art Director, Olivers — Los Angeles, United States

Junior Graphic Designer, Aeyde — Berlin, Germany

Global Photography Manager, Farfetch — London, United Kingdom

PR, Marketing and Communications

Fashion Account Director, Purple — New York, United States

Junior Internal Communications Coordinator, Cos — London, United Kingdom

Team Lead Retail Marketing & Event Manager Europe, VIU Eyewear — Munich, Germany

Retail Marketing Manager, The RealReal — San Francisco, United States

Marketing and Public Relations Assistant, Frame — New York, United States

Buying and Merchandising

Woman Fashion Buyer, Zara — A Coruna, Spain

Footwear Merchandising Manager, Alexander McQueen — London, United Kingdom

Beauty Buyer, La Garçonne — New York, United States

Assistant Buyer, Mytheresa — Munich, Germany

Merchandise Assistant, Vince — New York, United States

