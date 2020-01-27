default-output-block.skip-main
Workplace & Talent

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Bulgari, Alexander Wang and Karla Otto.
Source: Getty Images
By
  • BoF Team

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, BoF hand-curates a selection of opportunities from over 400 companies and more than 2,300 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

To discover all jobs now live on BoF Careers, click here.

PR, Marketing and Communications

Account Coordinator, PR, Karla Otto Ltd — London, United Kingdom

Social Media Copywriter, Banana Republic — San Francisco, United States

Marketing Manager, Accessories and Leather Goods, Christian Louboutin — Paris, France

Public Relations Temp, Marc Jacobs, LVMH Fashion Group — New York, United States

Strategic Partnership Associate, The Business of Fashion — London, United Kingdom

Design

Assistant Men's Designer, Wovens, Theory — New York, United States

Embroidery Designer, Saloni — London, United Kingdom

Zara Menswear Designer, Zara — La Coruña, Spain

Designer, Dresses, Soft Wovens, Kate Spade — New York, United States

Chef D'Atelier, Dorothee Schumacher — Mannheim, Germany

Creative

Art Direction, Manager, Moncler — Milan, Italy

Senior Graphic Designer, Story — New York, United States

Stylist, Location Photography, Athleta — San Francisco, United States

Personal Shopper, Browns — London, United Kingdom

Graphic Designer, Advertising, Ralph Lauren — New York, United States

Buying and Merchandising

Buyer, Vestiaire Collective — Paris, France

Director, Visual Merchandising, Alexander Wang — New York, United States

Merchandise Coordinator, Tommy Hilfiger — Amsterdam, Netherlands

Retail Buyer, Zimmermann — Sydney, Australia

Assistant Merchandiser, Women's Denim, Old Navy — San Francisco, United States

Wholesale

Area Manager Wholesale MM6, Maison Margiela — Paris, France

Wholesale Manager, North America, Totême — New York, United States

Area Sales Executive, Bulgari — New York, United States

Wholesale Operations Manager, Axel Arigato — Gothenburg, Sweden

Senior Account Executive, Wholesale, Coach — Paris, France

Production and Technical

Production Assistant Denim, Acne Studios — Stockholm, Sweden

Production Assistant, Vince — Los Angeles, United States

Product Developer, Marine Serre — Paris, France

Senior Garment Technologist, Lily and Lionel — London, United Kingdom

Production Manager, Apparel, Harley-Davidson — Milwaukee, United States

