Workplace & Talent

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Farfetch, Who What Wear and By Far.
Designers reviewing swatches, BoF Careers 2021.
Designers reviewing swatches, BoF Careers 2021. Getty Images.
By

This week, BoF hand-selects the most exciting opportunities from over 300 companies and more than 4,200 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

To discover all jobs now live on BoF Careers, click here.

Marketing

Marketing Specialist, UGG — London, United Kingdom

Digital Project Manager, Moncler — Paris, France

CRM Marketing Manager, Kirna Zabête — New York, United States

Influencer Marketing Intern, Gymshark — Colorado, United States

Marketing Manager, Calvin Klein — Taipei City, Taiwan


Buying and Merchandising

Allocator, La Perla — London, United Kingdom

Junior Digital Buyer and Merchandiser, Farfetch — Milan, Italy

Junior Merchant, Moose Knuckles — New York, United States

Merchandise Planner, Jonathan Simkhai — West Hollywood, United States

Buyer, Saint Laurent — Shanghai, China


Editorial and Media

Head of Content, Walpole — London, United Kingdom

Senior Social Media Editor, Zalando — Berlin, Germany

Copy Manager, Bloomingdale’s — New York, United States

Assistant Fashion Editor, Who What Wear — West Hollywood, United States

Senior Correspondent, The Business of Fashion — Asia


E-Commerce and Technology

E-Commerce Director, By Far — London, United Kingdom

E-Commerce Strategy and Growth Manager, PVH — Amsterdam, Netherlands

Digital Analyst, Tapestry — New York, United States

E-Commerce Intern, Dôen — Van Nuys, California

Lead Account Manager, Ounass — Garhoud, Dubai

