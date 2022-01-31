The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
This week, BoF hand-selects the most exciting opportunities from over 300 companies and more than 4,200 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.
Marketing
Marketing Specialist, UGG — London, United Kingdom
Digital Project Manager, Moncler — Paris, France
CRM Marketing Manager, Kirna Zabête — New York, United States
Influencer Marketing Intern, Gymshark — Colorado, United States
Marketing Manager, Calvin Klein — Taipei City, Taiwan
Buying and Merchandising
Allocator, La Perla — London, United Kingdom
Junior Digital Buyer and Merchandiser, Farfetch — Milan, Italy
Junior Merchant, Moose Knuckles — New York, United States
Merchandise Planner, Jonathan Simkhai — West Hollywood, United States
Buyer, Saint Laurent — Shanghai, China
Editorial and Media
Head of Content, Walpole — London, United Kingdom
Senior Social Media Editor, Zalando — Berlin, Germany
Copy Manager, Bloomingdale’s — New York, United States
Assistant Fashion Editor, Who What Wear — West Hollywood, United States
Senior Correspondent, The Business of Fashion — Asia
E-Commerce and Technology
E-Commerce Director, By Far — London, United Kingdom
E-Commerce Strategy and Growth Manager, PVH — Amsterdam, Netherlands
Digital Analyst, Tapestry — New York, United States
E-Commerce Intern, Dôen — Van Nuys, California
Lead Account Manager, Ounass — Garhoud, Dubai