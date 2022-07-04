default-output-block.skip-main
Workplace & Talent

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Vestiaire Collective, Erdem and Citizen Femme.
Work colleagues working collaboratively on an upcoming project together. Shutterstock.
Work colleagues working collaboratively on an upcoming project together.
By

This week, BoF hand-selects the most exciting opportunities from over 300 companies and more than 4,000 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

Marketing

Head of Marketing, Omnes — London, United Kingdom

Marketing Assistant, Ugg — Munich, Germany

Product Marketing Manager, Joor — New York, United States

Marketing Intern, Paul Morelli — Philadelphia, United States

Senior Marketing and Communications Manager, Vestiaire Collective — Singapore


E-Commerce and Tech

Digital Product Owner, Manolo Blahnik — London, United Kingdom

CRM Campaign Manager Assistant, Maje — Paris, France

E-Commerce Coordinator, Visionist — New York, United States

End-User Workplace Engineer, Kering — New Jersey, United States

IT Project Manager, Burberry — Seoul, South Korea


Buying and Merchandising

Collection Merchandising Assistant, Erdem — London, United Kingdom

Buying Assistant, Sandro — Paris, France

Visual Brand Manager, Tiger of Sweden — Stockholm, Sweden

Omni-Buying Director, Tory Burch — New York, United States

Ladies Shoes Buyer, Neiman Marcus — Dallas, United States


Editorial and Media

Contributing Beauty Editor, Citizen Femme — London, United Kingdom

Junior Copy Editor (English), Mytheresa — Munich, Germany

North America Media Lead, Ralph Lauren — New York, United States

Media Production Intern, Amiri — Los Angeles, United States

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
