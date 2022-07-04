The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
This week, BoF hand-selects the most exciting opportunities from over 300 companies and more than 4,000 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.
Marketing
Head of Marketing, Omnes — London, United Kingdom
Marketing Assistant, Ugg — Munich, Germany
Product Marketing Manager, Joor — New York, United States
Marketing Intern, Paul Morelli — Philadelphia, United States
Senior Marketing and Communications Manager, Vestiaire Collective — Singapore
E-Commerce and Tech
Digital Product Owner, Manolo Blahnik — London, United Kingdom
CRM Campaign Manager Assistant, Maje — Paris, France
E-Commerce Coordinator, Visionist — New York, United States
End-User Workplace Engineer, Kering — New Jersey, United States
IT Project Manager, Burberry — Seoul, South Korea
Buying and Merchandising
Collection Merchandising Assistant, Erdem — London, United Kingdom
Buying Assistant, Sandro — Paris, France
Visual Brand Manager, Tiger of Sweden — Stockholm, Sweden
Omni-Buying Director, Tory Burch — New York, United States
Ladies Shoes Buyer, Neiman Marcus — Dallas, United States
Editorial and Media
Contributing Beauty Editor, Citizen Femme — London, United Kingdom
Junior Copy Editor (English), Mytheresa — Munich, Germany
North America Media Lead, Ralph Lauren — New York, United States
Media Production Intern, Amiri — Los Angeles, United States