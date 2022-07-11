The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Design
Atelier Manager, 16Arlington — London, United Kingdom
Design Intern, Vetements — Zurich, Switzerland
RTW Womenswear Designer, Prabal Gurung — New York, United States
Pattern Maker, Swim USA — Nazareth, United States
Design Manager, Aje — Sydney, Australia
Creative
Creative Producer, Karla Otto — London, United Kingdom
Video Editor, Dr. Barbara Sturm — London, United Kingdom
Stylist, Zalando — Berlin, Germany
Senior Graphic Designer, Veronica Beard — New York, United States
Junior Photographer, Elyse Walker — Los Angeles, United States
PR & Communications
Publicist, KCD — London, United Kingdom
PR Coordinator, Gant — Stockholm, Sweden
Account Supervisor (Beauty), BPCM — New York, United States
Communications Manager, Gap Inc. — San Francisco, United States
Brand Image Specialist, Ralph Lauren — Gangnam-gu, South Korea
Production
Production Assistant, Shrimps — London, United Kingdom
Woven Product Developer, Acne Studios — Stockholm, Sweden
Technical Designer, Khaite — New York, United States
Production Manager (Denim), Veronica Beard — Los Angeles, United States
Fit Technician, Moose Knuckles — Montréal, Canada