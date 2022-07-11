default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Workplace & Talent

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Acne Studios, KCD and Dr. Barbara Sturm.
Design associate cutting fabric, BoF Careers 2022. Getty Images.
Design associate cutting fabric, BoF Careers 2022. Getty Images.
By

This week, BoF hand-selects the most exciting opportunities from over 300 companies and more than 4,000 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

Design

Atelier Manager, 16Arlington — London, United Kingdom

Design Intern, Vetements — Zurich, Switzerland

RTW Womenswear Designer, Prabal Gurung — New York, United States

Pattern Maker, Swim USA — Nazareth, United States

Design Manager, Aje — Sydney, Australia


Creative

Creative Producer, Karla Otto — London, United Kingdom

Video Editor, Dr. Barbara Sturm — London, United Kingdom

Stylist, Zalando — Berlin, Germany

Senior Graphic Designer, Veronica Beard — New York, United States

Junior Photographer, Elyse Walker — Los Angeles, United States


PR & Communications

Publicist, KCD — London, United Kingdom

PR Coordinator, Gant — Stockholm, Sweden

Account Supervisor (Beauty), BPCM — New York, United States

Communications Manager, Gap Inc. — San Francisco, United States

Brand Image Specialist, Ralph Lauren — Gangnam-gu, South Korea


Production

Production Assistant, Shrimps — London, United Kingdom

Woven Product Developer, Acne Studios — Stockholm, Sweden

Technical Designer, Khaite — New York, United States

Production Manager (Denim), Veronica Beard — Los Angeles, United States

Fit Technician, Moose Knuckles — Montréal, Canada

Careers banner.

Careers banner.


In This Article
Topics

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
The BoF Sustainability Masterclass Series
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
The BoF Sustainability Masterclass Series