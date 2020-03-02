default-output-block.skip-main
Workplace & Talent

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Farfetch, Helmut Lang and Kate Spade.
Source: Getty Images
By
  • BoF Team

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, BoF hand-curates a selection of opportunities from more than 400 companies and over 2,400 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

To discover all jobs now live on BoF Careers, click here.

Design

Assistant Designer, Helmut Lang — New York, United States

Menswear Creative Pattern Maker, Acne Studios — Stockholm, Sweden

Assistant Men's Designer Wovens, Theory — New York, United States

Women's RTW Fashion Designer, Anest Collective — Milan, Italy

Designer, Dresses, Soft Wovens, Kate Spade — New York, United States

Creative

Deputy Editor, Farfetch — London, United Kingdom

Junior Graphic Designer, Massimo Dutti — Barcelona, Spain

Graphic Designer, Amiri — Los Angeles, United States

Senior Creative Lead, Social, Burberry — London, United Kingdom

Director, Store Experience, Moose Knuckles — New York, United States

PR, Marketing and Communications

Wholesale Marketing Assistant, PVH — London, United Kingdom

Content Manager, Zalando — Berlin, Germany

Special Projects & Events Coordinator, Axel Arigato — London, United Kingdom

Executive Director, Brand Integrated Communications, North America, Estée Lauder Companies — New York, United States

Publicist, KCD — London, United Kingdom

Buying and Merchandising

Merchandiser - Women's Accessories, Old Navy — San Francisco, United States

Shoes Buyer & Merchandiser, Suitsupply — Amsterdam, Netherlands

Buyer, Carolina Herrera — New York, United States

Junior Merchandiser, Nanushka — Budapest, Hungary

Buyer, Tapestry — New York, United States

