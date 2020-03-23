default-output-block.skip-main
Workplace & Talent

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Bulgari, Guess and Mytheresa.
BoF Careers Illustration | Source: Getty Images
By
  • BoF Team

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, BoF hand-curates a selection of opportunities from nearly 400 companies and over 1,600 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

To discover all jobs now live on BoF Careers, click here.

Creative

VM Project Coordinator, Bulgari — New York, United States

Graphic Designer, Banana Republic — San Francisco, United States

Senior Creative Lead, Social, Burberry — London, United Kingdom

Personal Shopper, Browns — London, United Kingdom

Executive Creative Director, Away — New York, United States

Design

CAD Textile Designer/Stylist, Gap — New York, United States

Men's Bags Designer, Guess — Bioggio, Switzerland

Sr. Apparel Designer - Menswear, Harley-Davidson — Milwaukee, United States

Senior Couturier, Ralph & Russo — London, United Kingdom

Technical Designer, Women's Woven, Coach — New York, United States

PR, Marketing and Communications

Director, Social Media Strategy, Ralph Lauren — New York, United States

Influencer and Social Media Manager, Netherlands, Zalando — Berlin, Germany

Content & Social Media Manager, Launchmetrics — London, United Kingdom

Head of Marketing US, Depop — New York, United States

Performance Marketing Manager, Duke + Dexter — London, United Kingdom

Buying and Merchandising

Online Merchandiser, Farfetch — London, United Kingdom

Shoes Buyer & Merchandiser, Suitsupply — Amsterdam, Netherlands

Merchandising Assistant, RTW, Moda Operandi — New York, United States

Junior Buyer - Womenswear RTW, Mytheresa — London, United Kingdom

Associate Buyer, Small Leather Goods, Kate Spade — New York, United States

The State of Fashion 2024