The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Calvin Klein, British Fashion Council and Altuzarra.
Creative

Art Director, Burberry — London, United Kingdom

Graphic Designer, Vetements — Zurich, Switzerland

Associate Print Designer, Altuzarra — New York, United States

Graphic Designer, Amiri — Los Angeles, United States

Creative Content Associate, Charles & Keith — Singapore


Design

Junior RTW Designer, Stella McCartney — London, United Kingdom

Head of Formal Menswear Design, Hugo Boss — Stuttgart, Germany

Design Assistant, Jennifer Behr — New York, United States

Pattern Maker, Jonathan Simkhai — Los Angeles, United States

Junior Designer, SIR — Sydney, Australia


PR & Communications

Head of Communications, British Fashion Council — London, United Kingdom

Events Manager, Mytheresa — Munich, Germany

PR Manager, PR Consulting — New York, United States

PR Co-Ordinator, L’Agence — Los Angeles, United States

Communications Manager, Saint Laurent — Shanghai, China


Production

Product Developer, A-Cold-Wall — London, United Kingdom

Product Development Manager, Calvin Klein — Amsterdam, Netherlands

Technical Design Associate, Coach — New York, United States

Production Manager, Re/Done — Los Angeles, United States

Production Co-Ordinator, Moose Knuckles — Montréal, Canada

