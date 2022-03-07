The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Creative
Art Director, Burberry — London, United Kingdom
Graphic Designer, Vetements — Zurich, Switzerland
Associate Print Designer, Altuzarra — New York, United States
Graphic Designer, Amiri — Los Angeles, United States
Creative Content Associate, Charles & Keith — Singapore
Design
Junior RTW Designer, Stella McCartney — London, United Kingdom
Head of Formal Menswear Design, Hugo Boss — Stuttgart, Germany
Design Assistant, Jennifer Behr — New York, United States
Pattern Maker, Jonathan Simkhai — Los Angeles, United States
Junior Designer, SIR — Sydney, Australia
PR & Communications
Head of Communications, British Fashion Council — London, United Kingdom
Events Manager, Mytheresa — Munich, Germany
PR Manager, PR Consulting — New York, United States
PR Co-Ordinator, L’Agence — Los Angeles, United States
Communications Manager, Saint Laurent — Shanghai, China
Production
Product Developer, A-Cold-Wall — London, United Kingdom
Product Development Manager, Calvin Klein — Amsterdam, Netherlands
Technical Design Associate, Coach — New York, United States
Production Manager, Re/Done — Los Angeles, United States
Production Co-Ordinator, Moose Knuckles — Montréal, Canada