default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read selected articles
  • Receive your choice of newsletters
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts & apply for jobs
Workplace & Talent

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Vestiaire Collective, Coach and La Perla.
Buying executive securing deal, BoF Careers 2022. Getty Images.
Buying executive securing deal, BoF Careers 2022. Getty Images.
By

Buying and Merchandising

Head of Global Buying, La Perla — London, United Kingdom

Retail Merchandiser, Axel Arigato — Gothenburg, Sweden

Assistant Buyer, Rebag — New York, United States

Merchandiser, Amiri — Los Angeles, United States

Retail Allocator, Calvin Klein — Shanghai, China


Marketing

Market Manager, Burberry — London, United Kingdom

Marketing Assistant, Scotch & Soda — Amsterdam, Netherlands

Senior Marketing Calendar Planner, Bloomingdale’s — New York, United States

Marketing Co-Ordinator, L’Agence — Los Angeles, United States

Digital Marketing Manager, Farfetch — Tokyo, Japan


Editorial and Media

Media Editor, Dr. Barbara Sturm — London, United Kingdom

Copywriter, Zalando — Berlin, Germany

Assistant Copy Manager, Coach — New York, United States

Social Media Strategist, Who What Wear — West Hollywood, United States

Senior Correspondent, The Business of Fashion — Asia


E-Commerce and Technology

Head of Digital, Olivia von Halle — London, United Kingdom

Product Manager, Vestiaire Collective — Lille, France

E-Commerce Manager, Lafayette 148 — New York, United States

Digital Technician, Gap Inc. — San Francisco, United States

Data Analyst, Tory Burch — Hong Kong

In This Article
Topics

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Case Studies
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
BoF Case Studies