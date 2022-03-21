default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read selected articles
  • Receive your choice of newsletters
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts & apply for jobs
Workplace & Talent

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Comme des Garçons, Erdem and Zalando.
Design executive planning designs for upcoming collection, BoF Careers 2022. Getty Images.
Design executive planning designs for upcoming collection, BoF Careers 2022. Getty Images.
By

Design

Junior Kids Designer, Stella McCartney — London, United Kingdom

Senior Pattern Designer, Tommy Hilfiger — Amsterdam, Netherlands

Design Assistant, Marina Moscone — New York, United States

Fabric and Development Assistant, Jonathan Simkhai — West Hollywood, United States

Senior Freelance Designer, Commas — Sydney, Australia


Creative

Graphic Designer, Galvan — London, United Kingdom

Junior Studio Manager, Zalando — Berlin, Germany

Global Store Design Concept Director, Kate Spade — New York, United States

Associate Art Director, Athleta — San Francisco, United States

Junior Visual Merchandiser, Saint Laurent — Sichuan, China


PR & Communications

PR Account Executive, Zoe Communications — London, United States

Account Director, Karla Otto — Munich, Germany

Head of Communications, Comme des Garçons — New York, United States

PR Account Executive, Droese Public Relations — Dallas, United States

PR and Communications Manager, Burberry — Tokyo, Japan


Production

Production Co-Ordinator, Erdem — London, United Kingdom

Womenswear Product Developer, Hugo Boss — Stuttgart, Germany

Production Manager, Orseund Iris — New York, United States

Product Development Assistant, Dôen — Van Nuys, United States

Senior Product Development Manager, PVH — Dongguan, China

In This Article
Topics

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Case Studies
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
BoF Case Studies