The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Marketing
Global Marketing Manager, Farfetch — London, United Kingdom
Marketing Co-Ordinator, Gant — Stockholm, Sweden
Content Co-Ordinator, Dion Lee — New York, United States
Social Media Community Manager, Skims — Los Angeles, United States
Marketing Performance Executive, Tory Burch — Shanghai, China
Buying and Merchandising
Womenswear Buyer, Goodhood — London, United Kingdom
Junior Buyer, Zalando — Berlin, Germany
Assistant Buyer, Kate Spade — New York, United States
Planning Analyst, Jonathan Simkhai — West Hollywood, United States
Merchandiser, Burberry — Seoul, South Korea
Editorial and Media
Digital Content Editor, Métier — London, United Kingdom
Media Lead, Strathberry — London, United Kingdom
Menswear Copy Editor, Mytheresa — Munich, Germany
Content and Social Assistant, Orseund Iris — New York, United States
Copywriting Co-Ordinator, Dôen — Van Nuys, United States
E-Commerce and Technology
Product Manager, The Business of Fashion — London, United Kingdom
E-Commerce Co-Ordinator, Scotch & Soda — Hoofddorp, Netherlands
Digital Analyst, Tapestry — New York, United States
Director of E-Commerce Operations, Athleta — San Francisco, United States
Senior Devops Engineer, Vestiaire Collective — Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam