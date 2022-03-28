default-output-block.skip-main
Workplace & Talent

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Farfetch, Kate Spade and Scotch & Soda.
Technology associate working on upcoming project, BoF Careers 2022. Getty Images.
By

Marketing

Global Marketing Manager, Farfetch — London, United Kingdom

Marketing Co-Ordinator, Gant — Stockholm, Sweden

Content Co-Ordinator, Dion Lee — New York, United States

Social Media Community Manager, Skims — Los Angeles, United States

Marketing Performance Executive, Tory Burch — Shanghai, China


Buying and Merchandising

Womenswear Buyer, Goodhood — London, United Kingdom

Junior Buyer, Zalando — Berlin, Germany

Assistant Buyer, Kate Spade — New York, United States

Planning Analyst, Jonathan Simkhai — West Hollywood, United States

Merchandiser, Burberry — Seoul, South Korea


Editorial and Media

Digital Content Editor, Métier — London, United Kingdom

Media Lead, Strathberry — London, United Kingdom

Menswear Copy Editor, Mytheresa — Munich, Germany

Content and Social Assistant, Orseund Iris — New York, United States

Copywriting Co-Ordinator, Dôen — Van Nuys, United States


E-Commerce and Technology

Product Manager, The Business of Fashion — London, United Kingdom

E-Commerce Co-Ordinator, Scotch & Soda — Hoofddorp, Netherlands

Digital Analyst, Tapestry — New York, United States

Director of E-Commerce Operations, Athleta — San Francisco, United States

Senior Devops Engineer, Vestiaire Collective — Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

