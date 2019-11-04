default-output-block.skip-main
Workplace & Talent

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Margaret Howell, Tommy Hilfiger and Farfetch.
By
  • BoF Team

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, BoF hand-curates a selection of job opportunities from more than 400 companies and over 2,300 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

To discover all jobs now live on BoF Careers, click here.

Creative

Assistant Art Director of Creative Media, Burberry — London, United Kingdom

Art Director, Tommy Hilfiger — Amsterdam, Netherlands

Creative Director, Depop — London, United Kingdom

Graphic Designer, Tibi — New York, United States

E-Commerce Art Direction Manager, Loewe — Madrid, Spain

PR, Marketing and Communications

Junior Performance Marketing Executive, Farfetch — London, United Kingdom

Global PR Co-Ordinator, Allbirds — San Francisco, United States

Events & Production Assistant, Maison Margiela — Paris, France

Marketing Executive, Nanushka — Budapest, Hungary

Team Lead Retail Marketing & Event Manager, Europe, Viu Eyewear — Munich, Germany

Design

Women's Footwear Designer, Axel Arigato  — London, United Kingdom

Men's Trail Designer, The North Face — Denver, United States

Design Co-Ordinator, Esprit — Ratingen, Germany

Fabric and Trim Assistant, Temperley London — London, United Kingdom

Menswear Designer, Amiri — Los Angeles, United States

Buying and Merchandising 

Retail Buyer, Outlet, Guess — Bioggio, Switzerland

Buyer, Vestiaire Collective — Paris, France

Merchandising Operations Project Manager, The RealReal — New York, United States

Assistant Buyer, Mytheresa — Munich, Germany

Wholesale Assistant Merchandiser, Heidi Klein — London, United Kingdom

Production

Production Associate, Marc Jacobs — New York, United States

Product Developer, Pink Shirtmaker — London, United Kingdom

Knits Production Assistant, Ralph Lauren — New York, United States

Product Developer, Acne Studios — Stockholm, Sweden

Junior Trim Developer, Calvin Klein — Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Wholesale

Wholesale Administrator, Margaret Howell — London, United Kingdom

Distribution Manager, Anest Collective — Shanghai, China

Wholesale Admin Assistant, Needle & Thread — London, United Kingdom

International Sales Executive, Stine Goya — Copenhagen, Denmark

Men's Wholesale Assistant, Vince — New York, United States

