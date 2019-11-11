default-output-block.skip-main
Workplace & Talent

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from OVO, The RealReal and Browns.
By
  • BoF Team

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, BoF hand-curates a selection of job opportunities from more than 400 companies and over 2,300 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

To discover all jobs now live on BoF Careers, click here.

Design

Footwear Creative and Design Director, The North Face — Colorado, United States

Technical Designer, OVO — Toronto, Canada

Trim Developer, Acne Studios — Stockholm, Sweden

Designer, Baum und Pferdgarten — Copenhagen, Denmark

Knitwear Fashion Designer, PH5 — New York, United States

Creative

Senior Graphic Designer, Amiri — Los Angeles, United States

Artistic Director, Vestiaire Collective — Paris, France

Creative Services Co-Ordinator Spain, Ralph Lauren — Madrid, Spain

Creative Production Manager, Macy's — New York, United States

Styling Co-Ordinator, Esprit — Ratingen, Germany

PR, Marketing and Communications

Lead Content Marketing, Zalando — Berlin, Germany

Director of Employee Communications, The RealReal — San Francisco, United States

CRM and Clientele Manager, Loewe — Madrid, Spain

Account Executive, Global Brand Team, La Force — New York, United States

PR and Marketing Executive, Self-Portrait— London, United Kingdom

Buying and Merchandising

Digital Merchandising Analysis Assistant, Gucci — Milan, Italy

Menswear Buyer, Tommy Hilfiger — London, United Kingdom

Assistant Merchandiser, Women's Shoes and Personal Care, Banana Republic — San Francisco, United States

Womenswear Buyer, Browns — London, United Kingdom

Buying Manager, Handbags and Small Leather Goods, Fenwick — London, United Kingdom

Production

Senior Director, Sourcing and Production, PVH — Amsterdam, Netherlands

Product Development Associate, Veronica Beard — New York, United States

Production Developer, Anest Collective — Milan, Italy

Domestic Development & Production Manager, Libertine — Los Angeles, United States

Product Development and Quality Co-Ordinator, Atelier Swarovski, Swarovski — London United Kingdom

Wholesale

Wholesale Manager, North America, Totême — New York, United States

Wholesale Administrator, Margaret Howell — London, United Kingdom

International Sales Executive, Stine Goya — Copenhagen, Denmark

Commercial Assistant, Dice Kayek — Paris, France

Women's Wholesale Account Manager, Thom Browne — New York, United States

