Workplace & Talent

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Alexa Chung, Nanushka and Vestiare Collective.
By
  • BoF Team

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, BoF hand-curates a selection of job opportunities from 0ver 400 companies and more than 2,400 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

To discover all jobs now live on BoF Careers, click here.

Creative 

Artistic Director, Vestiaire Collective — Paris, France

Pop-Up Design Expert, Bulgari — Rome, Italy

Senior Graphic Designer, Who What Wear — Los Angeles, United States

Assistant Art Director, Burberry — London, United Kingdom

E-Commerce Stylist, Massimo Dutti — Tordera, Spain

Design

Bag Designer, Acne Studios — Paris, France

Essentials Assistant Designer, The North Face — Denver, United States

Senior Womenswear Designer, Nanushka — Budapest, Hungary

Print Design Assistant, Proenza Schouler — New York, United States

Swimwear Designer, Zimmermann — Sydney, Australia

PR, Marketing and Communications

Retail Events Manager, Alexander McQueen — London, United Kingdom

Senior Director, Communication and Content Strategies, Asia Pacific, PVH — Shanghai, China

PR Manager, Citizens of Humanity — Los Angeles, United States

Business Brand Leader, L'Oréal Luxe — Paris, France

Brand Partnerships Account Assistant, British Fashion Council — London, United Kingdom

Buying and Merchandising

Digital Merchandising Analysis Assistant, Gucci — Milan, Italy

Merchandise Assistant, Banana Republic — San Francisco, United States

Men's Accessories Merchandising Director, Michael Kors  — New York, United States

Womenswear Buyer, Brown's — London, United Kingdom

Assistant Buyer, John Varvatos — New York, United States

Production and Technical

Garment Technologist, Alexa Chung — London, United Kingdom

Product Development Director, Allbirds — San Francisco, United States

Junior Trim Developer, Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Kids — Amsterdam, Netherlands

Junior Accessories Pattern Cutter, Cos — London, United Kingdom

Production Operations Manager, Farfetch — Los Angeles, United States

