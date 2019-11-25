default-output-block.skip-main
Workplace & Talent

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Guess, Carolina Herrera and Purple PR.
By
  • BoF Team

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, BoF hand-curates a selection of job opportunities from over 400 companies and more than 2,300 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

To discover all jobs now live on BoF Careers, click here.

Creative 

Brand Creative Manager, Carolina Herrera — New York, United States

Senior Creative Lead, Social, Burberry — London, United Kingdom

Senior Fashion Photographer, Liberty — Swadlincote, United Kingdom

Image Director, Nanushka — Budapest, Hungary

Graphic Designer and Brand Assistant, Connolly — London, Kingdom

Design

Designer Woman Accessories, PVH — Amsterdam, Netherlands

Technical Designer Women's Woven, Coach — New York, United States

Junior Designer Menswear Leisure, Cos — London, United Kingdom

Associate Print Designer, Ralph Lauren — New York, United States

Senior Design Director Menswear, Buck Mason — Los, Angeles, United States

PR, Marketing and Communications

Account Coordinator, Fashion PR, The Communications Store — London, United Kingdom

Social Media Specialist, La Double J — Milano, Italy

Account Director, Fashion, Purple — London, United Kingdom

Associate Marketing Manager, Old Navy — San Francisco, United States

PR Account Manager, Dreems — New York, United States

Buying and Merchandising

Womenswear Buyer, Browns — London, United Kingdom

Merchandising Manager, Apparel, Harley Davidson — Milwaukee, United States

Assistant Buyer Womenswear, Fenwick — Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom

Merchandise Allocator, Lunya — California, United States

Buyers Administrator, Guess — Bioggio, Switzerland

Production and Technical

Product Developer, Women's Wovens, Cecilie Bahnsen — Copenhagen, Denmark

Technical Development Manager, Dorothee Schumacher — Mannheim, Germany

Junior Production Manager, Filling Pieces — Amsterdam, Netherlands

Associate Product Manager, E-Commerce, Michael Kors — New York, United States

Garment Technologist, Temperley London — London United Kingdom

The State of Fashion 2024