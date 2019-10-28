default-output-block.skip-main
Workplace & Talent

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Zara, Erdem and Allbirds.
By
  • BoF Team

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, BoF hand-curates a selection of job opportunities from more than 400 companies and over 2,300 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

PR, Marketing and Communications 

Fashion PR Account Co-Ordinator, The Communications Store — London, United Kingdom

Retail Marketing Director, Too Faced, Estée Lauder Companies — California, United States

Vice President, Public Relations, KCD — New York, United States

Corporate Relations Manager, Burberry — London, United Kingdom

PR & Communications Director, China, Ralph Lauren — Shanghai, China

Design

Design Associate, Dôen — North Hollywood, United States

Boy's Designer, Old Navy — San Francisco, United States

Senior Womenswear Designer, Haider Ackermann — Paris, France

Zara Woman Fashion Designer, Zara — A Coruna, Spain

Senior Design Assistant, Emilia Wickstead — London, United Kingdom

Buying and Merchandising 

Merchandising Operations Associate, Tommy Hilfiger — New York, United States

Buyer's Admin, Women's Premium Denim, Fenwick — London, United Kingdom

Merchandise Director, Calvin Klein Jeans Denim, PVH — Amsterdam, Netherlands

Buyer, Women's Footwear (Outlet), Michael Kors — New York, United States

Buyer, Toddler and Toddler Accessories for EU Online, Gap — San Francisco, United States

Production

Product Developer, Materials, Allbirds — San Francisco, United States

Product Owner, Zalando — Ansbach, Germany

Junior Production Manager, Filling Pieces — Amsterdam, Netherlands

Production Manager, Women's Wovens, Vince — Los Angeles, United States

Product Manager, Duke + Dexter — London, United Kingdom

Creative

Executive Assistant to Creative Director, Jimmy Choo — London, United Kingdom

Graphic Designer, The Collected Group — Los Angeles, United States

Creative Content & Brand Co-Ordinator, Shrimps — London, United Kingdom

Stylist Assistant, The Webster — New York, United States

Associate Design Director, The Business of Fashion — London, United Kingdom

Wholesale

Wholesale Manager, Erdem — London, United Kingdom

Wholesale Account Manager, Women's, Thom Browne — New York, United States

Wholesale Admin Assistant, Needle & Thread — London, United Kingdom

Wholesale Coordinator, The RealReal — San Francisco, United States

International Sales Executive, Sister Jane — London, United Kingdom

In This Article
Topics
Location

The State of Fashion 2024