or
Workplace & Talent

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Haider Ackermann, Loewe and Farfetch.
By
  • BoF Team

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, BoF hand-curates a selection of job opportunities from over 400 companies and nearly 2,300 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

To discover all jobs now live on BoF Careers, click here.

Design

Creative Patternmaker, Haider Ackermann — Antwerp, Belgium

Accessories Designer, Carolina Herrera — New York, United States

Knitwear Designer, Ermenegildo Zegna Group — Milan, Italy

Footwear Design Manager, Mountain Sports, The North Face — Denver, Colorado, United States

Textile & Trim Assistant, Temperley London — London, United Kingdom

Buying and Merchandising

Associate Merchandise Planning, Luggage, Macy's — New York, United States

Junior Buyer Men's Sneakers, Zalando — Berlin, Germany

WRTW Retail Merchandiser, Valentino — Milan, Italy

Head of Product Merchandising, Shoes, Jimmy Choo — London, United Kingdom

Buying Assistant, Esprit — Ratingen, Germany

PR, Marketing and Communications

Brand Community Executive, Browns — London, United Kingdom

Marketing Content Manager, Loewe — Madrid, Spain

Senior Digital Content Editor, Bulgari — Rome, Italy

Social Media Director, Jing Daily — New York, United States

Technical SEO Executive, Farfetch — London, United Kingdom

Creative

Fashion Curator Watches & Jewellery, Vestiaire Collective — Paris, France

Design Director - Print, Old Navy — San Francisco, United States

Colour & Concept Manager, Tommy Hilfiger — Amsterdam, Netherlands

Graphic Designer, Gap Inc. — San Francisco, United States

Production

Senior Product Development & Industrialisation Manager, Burberry — Castleford, United Kingdom

Production Manager RTW, Christopher Kane — London, United Kingdom

Creative Technical Product Development Bodywear, Nightwear & Loungewear, Hugo Boss — Coldrerio, Switzerland

Assistant Production Coordinator, Needle & Thread — London, United Kingdom

