default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Workplace & Talent

Uniqlo Founder Resigns as SoftBank Board Member

Uniqlo founder Tadashi Yanai will step down from SoftBank's board at the end of this month.
Uniqlo founder Tadashi Yanai | Source: Nik van der Giesen for BoF
By
  • Reuters

TOKYO, Japan — SoftBank Group Corp said on Friday Tadashi Yanai, founder and CEO of Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing, would resign as external board member at the end of the month after 18 years to focus on his fashion business.

An ally of SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son, the billionaire is one of only three external members of a board filled with SoftBank executives and heads of its portfolio companies.

Yanai's successor to the board is not decided, a SoftBank spokeswoman said.

Yanai, who along with Son is one of a handful of Japanese founder-CEOs who are also household names, was known for being willing to voice his dissent at some of Son's decisions.

SoftBank lost one of its most outspoken voices when another outside director, Shigenobu Nagamori, founder and CEO of Nidec Corp, stepped down two years ago.

By Sam Nussey; Editior: Muralikumar Anantharaman.

WF6AKN4F5RCK7OJGVWGZOCNOSQ

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Workplace & Talent
Analysis and advice on the future of work, careers and management.

Fashion’s Craftsmanship Challenge

Facing mass retirement from their ageing artisanal workforce, fashion brands and makers are working to gain — and hold — the attention of the next generation of pattern makers, tailors and more.

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Tapestry, Tiffany & Co. and Ganni.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023