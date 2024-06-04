Who International Retailers Hire to Crack the US Market

The Business of Fashion
The Business of Fashion
The fast-fashion brand is investing in new ways to engage shoppers as analysts expect sales growth to slow after a post-pandemic surge.
The public listing could value the Chinese ultra fast fashion player at about $64 billion.
The elaborate collection features more than 300 items — whether it delivers will hinge on Ora’s star power and how much consumers’ buy into the authenticity.
Sheena Butler-Young is Senior Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers workplace, talent and issues surrounding diversity and inclusion.
The jewellery giant is adopting a fresh approach to a framework traditionally focused on environmental targets — agreeing to pay a million-dollar penalty if it falls short of its gender diversity goal.
To cultivate Black talent in the industry, fashion schools must improve on recruiting and retaining minority students, diversity experts say. Brands too can show their support through mentorship initiatives with HBCUs.