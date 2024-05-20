Why Fashion Needs to Step Up Support for Black Students

The Business of Fashion
Despite major hires like Chanel’s Virginie Viard and Louis Vuitton’s Pharrell Williams, gender parity and racial diversity in top creative roles remain urgent problems.
Activists, employees and a growing subset of the public are calling for more than standard-issue ‘D&I’ programs. What do companies need to do?
Landing a retail partnership is often seen as a major milestone for beauty founders — but it brings a bevy of new challenges, from the logistical complexities to setting a marketing budget. Black entrepreneurs, who typically have far less capital to work with, often face tough choices.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion creatives this month, to help you decode fashion’s creative landscape.
Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Tapestry, Ugg and Nanushka.
Two of the brand's previous grantees — The Established and Ceylon — which each received a $50,000 infusion from Glossier just years ago, have closed their businesses due to a rough financial climate. With fresh injections of capital, the beauty label is hoping it can help others avoid the same fate.
Fashion retailers are promoting fewer store employees into corporate roles, missing out on key expertise and diversity as a result.