Exclusive: Inside De Beers’ About-Face on Lab-Grown Diamonds

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Diana Pearl is News and Features Editor at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s marketing and media coverage.
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
As it prepares to go public, the company is wooing investors as a luxury brand, but it looks more like Dr Martens, in that it’s reliant on a signature shoe style that risks falling out of fashion, argues Andrea Felsted.
Proceeds from an initial public offering in Milan will be used to pay down debt and fund expansion, CEO Silvio Campara said. Permira will also reduce its stake in the Italian maker of pre-distressed sneakers as part of the transaction.
Quira founder Veronica Leoni has been named creative director of the PVH-owned brand’s “Collection” line, which was shuttered in 2018.
The Comme des Garçons-owned retailer’s new Paris location is taking a radical — and risky — gamble on indie labels over big brand concessions at a challenging moment for the fashion market. ‘The hunger for sure is out there — I feel it,’ said CEO Adrian Joffe.