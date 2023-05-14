Farfetch Takes Its Turn Under the Microscope

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The French brand has accelerated the pace of opening new workshops and training centres in response to rising demand for its handbags.
The Cartier-owner reported earnings that beat analysts’ estimates as sales in China rebounded following the end of Covid Zero policies.
Prada reported a strong rebound in Asia and shook off fears of a US slowdown.
The New York-based designer will oversee Helmut Lang’s men’s and women’s collections, effective May 15. His debut collection, spring 2024, will be presented during New York Fashion Week later this year.