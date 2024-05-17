Is Burberry a Victim of Its Own Strategy?

The Business of Fashion
Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.
The designer joins BoF founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed to discuss the ups and downs of his career in fashion and why his new label Donde Esteban is the most authentic manifestation of his creativity.
The management shakeup was announced as the Cartier owner reported mixed sales results including an unexpected turnaround in the US.
CEO Daniel Lalonde hopes to stand out from competitors in the luxury design segment by spotlighting the group’s most recognisable brands.
Former Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke is stepping back from overseeing LVMH’s sprawling Fashion Group just four months after he was named the unit’s chief executive, BoF has learned.