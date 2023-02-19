The Business Behind London and Milan’s Key Shows

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The report is the first time the Chinese luxury company has disclosed financial performance since its SPAC listing.
Reactions were mixed to the brand's move to appoint a non-designer as men's creative director. But cultural strategies that stretch beyond fashion may be increasingly pivotal for brands at Vuitton's scale.
Powerful shifts in media-technology are rewriting the playbook for building a fashion brand in 2023, argues Thom Bettridge.
Revenues jumped 23 percent in the fourth quarter, contributing to a 'very strong' 2022, said executive chairman Axel Dumas.