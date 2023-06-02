If NFTs Are Passé, Nobody Told Nike

The Business of Fashion
With the industry starting to use the technology for everything from campaign imagery to shopping assistants, it risks replicating biases based on race, body type, age and disability that it has spent years loudly claiming it wants to move past.
BoF’s Marc Bain and a group of panellists break down the state of web3 in fashion and where the technology is headed.
On Wednesday, Montanna became the first US state to ban the social video app TikTok.
Epic Games, creator of the video game megahit Fortnite, and the maker of Clo3D, a popular 3D fashion-design tool, are so aligned in their visions of digital fashion’s future that they bought shares in one another.