Theory taps Chloé executive as new Europe CEO.

Fashion may always be chasing the next big thing, but in the sneaker market, decades-old styles dominate, which experts attribute to forces like nostalgia, the rise of hip-hop, risk-averse business strategies and a cultural obsession with recycling intellectual property.
The purchase of the high-growth indie label marks the company’s first M&A deal since 2020.
The timepieces priced above $250,000 signal a very specific kind of status.
The value of a newly acquired brand can plummet if the people who made it a creative and commercial force rush for the exits as soon as the deal closes.