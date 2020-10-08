default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Marketing

Gen-Z Shopping: Separating Myth from Reality — Download the Case Study

A new generation of consumers is coming of age during a critical, sink-or-swim period for brands and retailers. In our latest case study, BoF puts some of the widely accepted attributes of Gen-Z under the microscope, and interrogates how five industry players — Nike, Brandy Melville, Morphe, Depop and Louis Vuitton — have successfully capitalised on the Gen-Z opportunity.
Gen-Z Shopping | Source: Getty Images
By

Winning over Gen-Z will be crucial to many brands’ and retailers’ post-pandemic plans: the consumer group currently accounts for 40 percent of global consumers and $150 billion in spending power in the United States alone, according to McKinsey & Company. What’s more, Bain & Company estimates that Gen-Z spending could make up 40 percent of the global market for personal luxury goods by 2035. As this cohort, born approximately between 1997 and 2012, gradually joins the workforce and gains financial autonomy, they are set to power even higher rates of consumption once an economic recovery takes hold.

There have never been more ways to reach young consumers, and they have never been more vocal about what they want and expect from brands. Teenagers are looking to fashion companies, from their favourite resale platforms to influencer brands, to not just reflect their values and beliefs but to act as an extension of them.

Yet Gen-Z is also a misunderstood generation, one that is both underestimated and overrated in equal measure. Companies targeting this next generation of consumer need to be able to see through the stereotypes and challenge received wisdom. Learning how to listen, what to pay attention to, and how to incorporate these insights within your strategy without overwhelming your customers or compromising your offering will become increasingly important in a crowded marketplace — one that has been made even more challenging by Covid-19 threatening the job market, crushing consumer confidence and upending shopping habits.

Using a holistic lens, this case study decodes how to target the Gen-Z consumer by painting a nuanced picture around five “guiding assumptions” about the cohort, or widely accepted characteristics, behaviours and perspectives attributed to the generation, and then uses five companies to interrogate how they have capitalised on those assumptions with measurable success across branding, marketing, retail and business operations.

The companies analysed — Nike, Brandy Melville, Morphe, Depop and Louis Vuitton — were selected for the diverse and unique lessons they offer on attracting and building loyalty with Gen-Z consumers — from tapping creators and cultivating communities to customising youth-relevant marketing strategies — through distinct approaches that vary from platform to platform and country to country.

While no generation is a monolith, and no single strategy, campaign or message will guarantee success, this case study will break down a range of approaches to examine as you target the next generation of shoppers.

Click below to read the case study now.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
The BoF Sustainability Masterclass Series
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
The BoF Sustainability Masterclass Series