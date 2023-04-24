default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Sustainability

How to Avoid Another Rana Plaza | Case Study

In the wake of 2013′s deadly factory collapse in Dhaka, more than 200 brands signed the Bangladesh Accord, a legally binding safety pact. As the agreement expands internationally, BoF unpacks why it’s widely viewed as fashion’s most effective safety campaign, how it can help brands address new sustainability regulation and what limitations remain.
How to Avoid Another Rana Plaza case study cover
Ten years after the deadly Rana Plaza disaster, BoF’s new case study explores why stakeholders want to expand a landmark safety agreement.
By

Key insights

  • The Bangladesh Accord is widely viewed as the most effective safety campaign in the history of the modern garment industry.
  • The legally binding agreement between brands and unions established groundbreaking levels of accountability and transparency.
  • Supporters say it offers a template to effectively address labour abuses in the fashion supply chain at a time when regulatory scrutiny is growing.
Loading...

A decade ago, the fashion industry was rocked by one of the worst industrial disasters on record, when Rana Plaza, a factory complex in an industrial suburb of Dhaka, Bangladesh, collapsed.

The eight-storey building held five garment manufacturers, later linked by labour groups to brands including Walmart, Zara-owner Inditex and Mango. (Inditex said it had stopped sourcing from the building in 2011 after issues identified by its audit programme were not addressed.)

More than 1,000 people lost their lives in the disaster and thousands more were injured, drawing global attention to critical safety failings in major brands’ supply chains.

It changed the industry.

In the aftermath of the disaster, more than 200 brands signed onto a legally binding agreement with trade unions to investigate and address dangerous factory conditions in Bangladesh.

  • The Accord on Fire and Building Safety in Bangladesh, or the Bangladesh Accord, stood out in a number of ways:
  • It established accountability in an industry that to this day remains largely self regulated.
  • It required independent inspections, instead of brand- or factory-backed monitoring programmes.
  • It was transparent, publishing inspection results and progress on a quarterly basis.
  • It ensured collective action, pooling brands’ buying power and giving labour advocates a seat at the table in driving change.
  • It required brands to make financial commitments to support improvements.

To be sure, the Accord had critics. For some brands, the binding agreement created too much legal risk and required ceding too much control over their supply chains. Its remit was limited and progress was slower than many labour advocates would have liked. Manufacturers said brands’ promises of financial support ultimately didn’t amount to much, and the internationally driven initiative took on an awkward semi-regulatory role.

Nonetheless, a decade on, the Accord is widely viewed as the most effective safety campaign in the history of the modern garment industry.

“It absolutely reset the table completely for safety and health in Bangladesh,” said Michael Bride, senior vice president for corporate responsibility and global affairs at Tommy Hilfiger-owner PVH.

Singular Progress

But while the Bangladesh Accord transformed safety levels in the factories it covered, labour standards across the industry have otherwise lagged.

More than 60 people died and nearly 600 were injured working in apparel and textile factories around the world in 2022, according to an incident tracker compiled by labour advocacy group Clean Clothes Campaign. Meanwhile, the pandemic has ushered in a new era of worsening risk for other forms of labour abuses, including modern slavery and wage theft.

Against this backdrop, brands are under growing pressure from regulators, consumers and investors to safeguard workers’ rights in their supply chains. The challenges are complex, often systemic, and since most brands outsource their manufacturing, typically outside their direct control. The Accord’s supporters say it offers an effective framework to help monitor and improve conditions.

In 2021, brands and unions reached a deal to extend the reach and remit of the Accord, after handing over its operations in Bangladesh to a separate organisation. Nearly 200 companies have signed the International Accord for Health and Safety in the Textile and Garment Industry, or International Accord, which aims to transplant the model proven in Bangladesh to other countries and issues. In December 2022, it launched into Pakistan, marking its first push into another country.

This case study draws on extensive interviews and recent on-the-ground reporting in Bangladesh to unpack the elements that made the agreement successful and the challenges it continues to confront. Ultimately, the accountability, transparency and collaborative nature of the Accord are what set it apart from the status quo.

It offers important lessons for an industry at a crossroad.

“There are younger folks coming up, who we want to sell our products to, who are much more in tune with social justice,” said PVH’s Bride, who also serves on the International Accord’s steering committee. “That’s going to factor into purchasing decisions — maybe not today or tomorrow, but it will. And for those brands that don’t factor it in, it will be a death knell.”

Click below to read the case study now.

Loading...
Further Reading
In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Sustainability
How fashion can do better for people and the planet.

Fashion Marks Rana Plaza’s 10th Anniversary

The fashion industry’s treatment of garment workers in the decade since the deadly building collapse will come under fresh scrutiny in a busy week that also includes Kering’s latest financial results and the reopening of Tiffany’s Manhattan flagship.

Secondhand Fashion Has a Looming PFAS Problem

A growing number of US state bans are forcing clothing companies to find less toxic alternatives to per- or polyfluorinated substances — called PFAS for short — when making shirts, hats and rain jackets that are water- and stain-resistant.

Coach Tests ‘Circular’ Coachtopia Sub-Brand

The American accessories giant says the line will serve as lab to develop new design and production models, starting with a capsule that features patchworked products made from manufacturing scraps. How the project will scale remains unclear.

When Marketing Gets Political

Rothy’s is running a marketing blitz in support of a New York state recycling bill, a sign of fashion’s shifting relationship with politics and advocacy.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Complete Guide to Managing Markdowns
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Complete Guide to Managing Markdowns