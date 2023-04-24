How to Avoid Another Rana Plaza | Case Study

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The landmark safety initiative put in place after the collapse of the Rana Plaza was due to expire next week.
Walmart and other large fashion retailers tout their progress on worker safety to consumers. But suppliers say they’re often on their own when it comes to improving factory conditions.
A cluster of high-profile scandals over working conditions have revealed the extent to which fashion’s efforts to improve standards in its supply chain are failing. Here’s how things need to change.
The fashion industry’s treatment of garment workers in the decade since the deadly building collapse will come under fresh scrutiny in a busy week that also includes Kering’s latest financial results and the reopening of Tiffany’s Manhattan flagship.
A growing number of US state bans are forcing clothing companies to find less toxic alternatives to per- or polyfluorinated substances — called PFAS for short — when making shirts, hats and rain jackets that are water- and stain-resistant.
The American accessories giant says the line will serve as lab to develop new design and production models, starting with a capsule that features patchworked products made from manufacturing scraps. How the project will scale remains unclear.
Rothy’s is running a marketing blitz in support of a New York state recycling bill, a sign of fashion’s shifting relationship with politics and advocacy.