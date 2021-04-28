default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

#BoFLIVE: Sephora and the State of Beauty Retail

Sephora is beset by challenges across several sales channels and global markets. As rivals now look to disrupt the original disruptor, the authors of BoF’s latest case study and a host of experts explore the future of the LVMH giant through its colourful history, delving into its current challenges and strategy to reveal how Sephora’s next chapter may be its most arduous yet.
Sephora.
Sephora.
Thursday, 6 May at 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT

Featuring Ransley Carpio, Beauty Investor; Allie Rooke, Brand Strategist, Clean Beauty Asia and BoF’s Chantal Fernandez in conversation with Lauren Sherman.

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

