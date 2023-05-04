default-output-block.skip-main
The Business of Beauty Global Forum Is 4 Weeks Away — Register Now for the Global Livestream

Join us on May 30 and 31, 2023 to unlock essential learnings, challenge conventional thinking, inspire innovation and reimagine the future of the global beauty and wellness industry.
The Business of Beauty Global Forum, streaming live from Napa Valley on May 30 & 31 and presented by Bolt, is only four weeks away. Sign up today to join us for the global livestream.

Over three sessions, spanning two days, we will bring together executives, entrepreneurs and creatives from across the industry to reimagine the global beauty and wellness landscape.

Session 1: What Does Beauty Mean Today?

The definition of beauty has changed and the market has transformed accordingly to represent new opportunities and imperatives to incorporate wellness, sexuality, global culture and identity in the way we think about what is beautiful. Here, we explore where the beauty and wellness industry is today, and where it is going.

Session 2: Where Will Growth Come From?

Growth in the global beauty industry requires innovation, from new products to new markets to new customers. How we get there requires radical thinking and thoughtful leadership from business and creative leaders alike. In this session we will examine the most important growth opportunities and how to go after them.

Session 3: How Do We Create Customer Connection?

Connecting with customers now goes beyond loyalty programmes or the social media app of the moment. Customers come back to re-engage with companies when they love the products and see themselves reflected in the brand. Here we learn from some of the best in the business on how to create deep and meaningful customer relationships.

An inspiring lineup of experts from the global beauty and wellness industries will join us, including:

  • Jane Lauder - executive vice president, enterprise marketing and chief data officer.
  • Ben Gorham - founder and creative Director, Byredo.
  • Falguni Nayar - founder and CEO, Nykaa.
  • Cécile Lochard - chief sustainability officer at Guerlain.
  • Dr Dennis Gross - dermatologist and co-founder, Dr Dennis Gross Skincare.
  • Isamaya Ffrench - founder and creative director, Isamaya.
  • Kyle Leahy - chief executive, Glossier.
  • Roxie Nafousi - self-development coach, author and speaker.

For the full list of confirmed speakers and detailed bios, please see here.

Full access to the livestream is exclusive to BoF Professional All-Access and Beauty & Wellness members. Register now to secure your place.

The Global Forum is made possible in part by our partners Bolt, BeautyUnited, Unilever Prestige, McKinsey & Company, MagicLinks and Stanly Ranch.

