Meet Our Finalists for The Business of Beauty Global Awards 2024

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
In June, BoF will honour the entrepreneurs shaping the future of the beauty industry at The Business of Beauty Global Forum 2024. Apply for your chance to join us.
Our inaugural programme will honour three entrepreneurs changing the face of our industry.
Shana Randhava, Priya Venkatesh, Heela Yang and Robin Tsai will join Imran Amed and Priya Rao to identify the entrepreneurs shaping the future of the beauty industry.
Priya Rao is Executive Editor at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She is based in New York and oversees BoF’s beauty and wellness coverage.
In 2021, the pioneering clean beauty brand sold for $1 billion. Three years later, it was bought out of foreclosure by its founder, without a clear timeline for relaunching.
The sports-themed sex shop has laid off staff and is managing unsold inventory, but founder Justin Kerzner says sexual wellness has a future in physical retail.
Once thought of as a somewhat dowdy, staid product, younger consumers are now embracing blush, wearing multiple products, formulas and shades as part of their daily look.
Here’s why your new moisturisers look like Sharper Image tools.