Meet Our Finalists for The Business of Beauty Global Awards 2024

When we created The Business of Beauty Global Awards earlier this year, our mission was simple, if not easy: identify high growth potential entrepreneurs and innovators who will shape the future of our industry. Throughout our community, and the stories shared with us, we’re keenly aware of how many incredible global brands and passionate founders don’t always receive the recognition they deserve, not because of any weakness in their business model or softness in demand. They often miss out on opportunities because they lack the critical access to investors, retailers or other backers who could help them take their business to the next level.

We aimed to surface a handpicked number of entrepreneurs, but in just five weeks, we received nearly 100 applications from 18 countries and six continents, filled with stories of perseverance, innovation and remarkable growth.

Throughout our internal judging process, we had some spirited exchanges. We discussed businesses’ growth potential, weighed funding against revenue generated, sampled products and interrogated social good credentials, while always asking which brands had the long-term potential to change the global beauty industry.

Today, we’re so excited to share with you our nine finalists.

Adwoa Beauty

Founder: Julian Addo, United States

A modern, gender-neutral hair care line, Adwoa Beauty (pronounced “ahh-ju-wah”) is named for founder Julian Addo’s traditional Ghanaian name. Launched in 2017, the line caters to the needs of textured hair, and can be found in Sephora US and UK, and is part of Sephora’s “Next Big Thing” edit of must-try buzzy new brands.

Conserving Beauty

Founder: Natassia Nicolao Grace, Australia

Founded by Natassia Nicolao Grace, who spent a decade working in product development before launching the brand, Conserving Beauty creates waterless formulas and dissolving skincare products. She uses proprietary technologies to replace plastic single-use products such as sheet masks and face wipes. The line is carried in retailers including Mecca, Space NK and Cult Beauty.

D’You

Founder: Shamika Haldipurkar, India

Former attorney Shamika Haldipurkar launched D’You (pronounced “dew”) in 2020 to bring high-performing, premium skincare to the Indian market, providing a science-led alternative to the natural-led brands that dominate the country. A believer in slow beauty, D’You focusses on solution-led products.

Fara Homidi

Founder: Fara Homidi, United States

Launched in 2023, celebrity makeup artist Fara Homidi’s signature line of makeup products are designed to enhance the wearer’s natural beauty. Homidi previously created beauty editorials with fashion brands including Hermès, Ferragamo, Chloé and Miu Miu, and crafted runway looks for the likes of Coperni and Mugler. The multi-purpose cosmetics line in covetable red and blue packaging emphasises streamlined, planet-conscious luxury.

Jolie

Founder: Ryan Babenzien, United States

Launched in 2022, Jolie’s filtering shower head is designed to purify water and mitigate the damaging effects of chlorine and heavy metals on skin and hair. Available in Erewhon, Revolve and Goop, Jolie aims to meet consumers in the most routine point of their daily regime – their shower – and transform it into a beauty experience. Babenzien previously founded the footwear line, Greats, which was acquired by Steve Madden in 2019.

Nopalera

Founder: Sandra Velasquez, United States

Founded in 2020, Nopelera’s range of body care celebrates Mexican and Chicana culture, using the hero ingredient of native nopal cactus in products like the Original Body Lotion bar and Cactus Flower exfoliant. Bootstrapped until 2022, the line is carried in the likes of Nordstrom, Credo as well as over 400 independent boutiques. Founder Sandra Velasquez appeared on “Shark Tank” in 2023, before raising $2.6 million in an oversubscribed 2022 seed round.

Perfumehead

Founder: Daniel Patrick Giles, United States, Canada

Founded by Daniel Patrick Giles, a former LVMH, Benefit and Too Faced executive, Perfumehead is a Los Angeles-based luxury fragrance brand. Rapidly gaining cult appeal, the line, which is designed to turn all consumers into fragrance fanatics, is stocked at Violet Grey, Just One Eye, Bergdorf Goodman and Holt Renfrew.

Roz Hair

Founder: Mara Roszak, United States

A hairstylist since the age of 16, Mara Roszak has worked with clients including Zoe Saldana, Emma Stone and Michelle Yeoh. Using her 20-plus years of experience, she created Roz Hair, a high-performance line of styling and care products, to help everyday consumers get professional, red-carpet style looks in 2022. Roszak also owns Mare Salon in West Hollywood. The line can be found in Free People, Revolve and Goop.

Vieve

Founder: Jamie Genevieve, Scotland

Scottish-born Jamie Genevieve created Vieve in 2019 with a mission of creating a premium cosmetics brand that would be even bigger than her one million-strong social media following. Vieve is based in Glasgow, Scotland, and builds on Genevieve’s experience as a makeup artist and luxury beauty sales associate. The line is sold at Space NK, Harrods and Brown Thomas.

