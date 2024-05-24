We look forward to welcoming you to The Business of Beauty Global Forum 2024, streaming live from Napa Valley on June 3 and 4.

Together with speakers including, co-founder and chief executive of Sol de Janeiro Heela Yang, founder and chief executive of her namesake brand Danessa Myricks, integrative medicine pioneer Deepak Chopra and more — we’ll delve into three key themes shaping the beauty and wellness landscape this year:

SESSION 1: OUR PLACE IN CULTURE

MONDAY, JUNE 3, 2024

15:30 LOS ANGELES | 18:30 NEW YORK | 23:30 LONDON

SESSION 2: INSIDE THE INDUSTRY

TUESDAY, JUNE 4, 2024

10:30 LOS ANGELES | 13:30 NEW YORK | 18:30 LONDON

SESSION 3: BEAUTY FROM THE INSIDE OUT

TUESDAY, JUNE 4, 2024

14:30 LOS ANGELES | 17:30 NEW YORK | 22:30 LONDON

Please find the full agenda and speaker lineup below.

AGENDA

What AI Can Tell Us About Beauty Around the World — Rahul Malik and Anurag Banerjee

— Rahul Malik and Anurag Banerjee What Gen-Zers Really Think About Beauty and Youth Culture — Katie Fang and Steph Hui in conversation with Priya Rao

— Katie Fang and Steph Hui in conversation with Priya Rao How Ozempic Is Changing Everything — Andrew Dudum in conversation with Sheena Butler-Young

— Andrew Dudum in conversation with Sheena Butler-Young How Asian Innovation Is Shaping Global Beauty — Angelica Munson and Yoon Sung Choi in conversation with Priya Rao

— Angelica Munson and Yoon Sung Choi in conversation with Priya Rao The Multi Billion Dollar Africa Opportunity — Dr. Joyce Gikunda, Laureen Kouassi-Olsson and Linda Gieskes-Mwamba in conversation with Imran Amed

— Dr. Joyce Gikunda, Laureen Kouassi-Olsson and Linda Gieskes-Mwamba in conversation with Imran Amed Generational Appeal: Building a Company That Lasts — Christine d’Ornano in conversation with Daniela Morosini

— Christine d’Ornano in conversation with Daniela Morosini Moving With Hope: Aligning Intention and Action — Dylan Mulvaney in conversation with Mory Fontanez

— Dylan Mulvaney in conversation with Mory Fontanez The Business of Beauty Global Awards — Meet our finalists

SESSION 2: INSIDE THE INDUSTRY

TUESDAY, JUNE 4, 2024

10:30 LOS ANGELES | 13:30 NEW YORK | 18:30 LONDON

How Fast Can You Go Big — Priya Venkatesh and Danessa Myricks in conversation with Priya Rao

— Priya Venkatesh and Danessa Myricks in conversation with Priya Rao The Future of Deal Making — Vennette Ho in conversation with Imran Amed

— Vennette Ho in conversation with Imran Amed The Challenge of Staying Relevant — Vasiliki Petrou in conversation with Robin Mellery-Pratt

— Vasiliki Petrou in conversation with Robin Mellery-Pratt High and Low: The Booming Fragrance Opportunity — Heela Yang and Renaud Salmon in conversation with Sheena Butler-Young

— Heela Yang and Renaud Salmon in conversation with Sheena Butler-Young How Marketplace Models Are Driving Growth in Beauty — Alexandra Carmody in conversation with Alice Gividen

— Alexandra Carmody in conversation with Alice Gividen Mass Disruption: The Challenger Brands Changing Beauty — Brian Bordainick and Colette Laxton in conversation with Liz Flora

— Brian Bordainick and Colette Laxton in conversation with Liz Flora Creating a Multidimensional Luxury Beauty Brand — Gucci Westman and David Neville in conversation with Priya Rao

SESSION 3: BEAUTY FROM THE INSIDE OUT

TUESDAY, JUNE 4, 2024

14:30 LOS ANGELES | 17:30 NEW YORK | 22:30 LONDON