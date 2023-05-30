default-output-block.skip-main
BoF LIVE | Inside Hermès’ Best-in-Class Leather Goods Strategy

Join us for a special Masterclass, as BoF’s luxury editor Robert Williams, along with a panel of experts, unpack our latest case study Inside Hermès’ Best-in-Class Leather Goods Strategy.
14th June at 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

Inside Hermès’ Best-in-Class Leather Goods Strategy | Case Study

How a unique approach to supply chain, design, communications and retail has powered blockbuster demand for iconic bags like the Birkin and Kelly, enabling the French leather goods house to face down rivals and become a global megabrand with a market capitalisation greater than Nike’s.

Together Group Acquires Production Company North Six

The production company, which was caught up in Balenciaga’s recent controversy, has won acclaim for its work on luxury campaigns over the last two decades. Now, it joins a growing portfolio of PR and creative agencies including Purple and King & Partners.

