BoF LIVE | The Evolving Art of Luxury Experiential Retail

The label founded by Lauren Chan will fold into the larger direct-to-consumer retailer and Chan will join the company as head of brand partnerships.
Major League Soccer tapped streetwear designer Guillermo Andrade to be its creative advisor, hoping his cultural cachet will make the sport more popular in the US.
In an uncertain economy, brands must be as efficient as possible, protecting margins by eliminating non-essential costs, reducing SKUs and negotiating with suppliers.
Higher interest rates are forcing companies to make tough choices about what projects to pursue and where to make cuts.