Retail

BoF LIVE | The Evolving Art of Luxury Experiential Retail

On Thursday, April 20 at 17:00 BST / 12:00 EDT, please join BoF’s Director of Research & Analysis Diana Lee, along with Andrew Lutfy, chief executive of real estate developer Carbonleo and visionary of upcoming shopping district Royalmount; David Gester, chief development officer of L Catterton Real Estate; as they unpack what it takes for brands and retailers to thrive and explore the research findings along with our newly published report, The Evolving Art of Luxury Experiential Retail.
By

20th April at 17:00 BST / 12:00 EDT

Featuring Andrew Lutfy, chief executive, Carbonleo and visionary and lead investor, Royalmount and David Gester, chief development officer, L Catterton Real Estate, in conversation with director of research and analysis Diana Lee.

This #BoFLIVE is in partnership with Royalmount, the forthcoming luxury shopping district in the heart of Montreal by real estate developer Carbonleo.

rsvp

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

