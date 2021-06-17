BoFLIVE: The Evolution of Commerce-Connected Content

Wednesday, 22 June at 15:00 BST / 10:00 EST

There are now more mobile phones than there are humans, and leading retailers are taking advantage of this proliferation of digital surfaces, making their products seamlessly available to purchase on the devices and channels in which consumers spend time. Join BoF’s Robin Mellery-Pratt in conversation with a host of experts to discover how to build a competitive advantage by innovating content-driven commerce.

Featuring Josep Nolla, head of business development, Tipser; Kathryn Bishop, foresight editor, The Future Laboratory; in conversation with BoF’s Robin Mellery-Pratt.

rsvp

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here