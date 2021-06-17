default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

#BoFLIVE: The Evolution of Commerce-Connected Content

Join BoF’s Robin Mellery-Pratt in conversation with a host of experts to discover how to build a competitive advantage by innovating content-driven commerce.
Tipser
By
In Partnership With
Article Sponsor

Wednesday, 22 June at 15:00 BST / 10:00 EST

There are now more mobile phones than there are humans, and leading retailers are taking advantage of this proliferation of digital surfaces, making their products seamlessly available to purchase on the devices and channels in which consumers spend time. Join BoF’s Robin Mellery-Pratt in conversation with a host of experts to discover how to build a competitive advantage by innovating content-driven commerce.

Featuring Josep Nolla, head of business development, Tipser; Kathryn Bishop, foresight editor, The Future Laboratory; in conversation with BoF’s Robin Mellery-Pratt.

rsvp

rsvp

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Can Walmart Finally Crack Fashion?

The big-box retailer is revamping its apparel offering in a bid to become a style destination, a goal it’s tried — and failed — to hit multiple times before. But between a squeezed consumer and the rise of Gen-Z, this time is different, the company says.

Why Victoria’s Secret Is Bringing Sexy Back

A much-hyped image revamp has failed to win back customers. On Thursday, the company told investors about Plan B: spruce up stores, expand into new categories and bring back a bit of the old Victoria’s Secret. As one executive put it, “sexiness can be inclusive.”

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023