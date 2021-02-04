Join Us for #BoFLIVE: The Future of Online Retail

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 16:00 GMT / 11:00 EST

Featuring Gurki Basra, Founder, Team Gurki; Doug Stephens, Founder, Retail Prophet; Cathaleen Chen, Senior Editorial Associate, The Business of Fashion; in conversation with Lauren Sherman, Chief Correspondent, The Business of Fashion.

rsvp

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here