default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read selected articles
  • Receive your choice of newsletters
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts & apply for jobs
Retail

BoF LIVE: Building Resilience & Value in Fashion’s Supply Chain

Please join us on Wednesday, March 23 at 16:00 BST for #BoFLIVE to hear BoF’s Diana Lee and Rahul Malik in conversation with Amanda Martin, senior vice president and chief supply chain officer of Neiman Marcus Group, and Kathleen Talbot, chief sustainability officer & VP operations of Reformation, as they do a deep dive into our special report on the necessary evolution in fashion’s supply chain.
BoF LIVE: Building Resilience & Value in Fashion's Supply Chain
By

23rd March at 16:00 GMT / 12:00 EDT

Amanda Martin, senior vice president and chief supply chain officer of Neiman Marcus Group and Kathleen Talbot, chief sustainability officer & VP operations of Reformation in conversation with BoF’s director of research and analysis Diana Lee and managing director, North America and head of new business Rahul Malik.

rsvp

rsvp

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Case Studies
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
BoF Case Studies