The Future of Fashion Resale

Thursday, July 29 at 4pm BST / 11am EST

Featuring Charles Gorra, CEO, Rebag; James Reinhart, CEO, ThredUP; Stephanie Crespin, CEO, Reflaunt, in conversation with Rahul Malik & Diana Lee.

rsvp

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here