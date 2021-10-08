default-output-block.skip-main
Why Price Inflation Is Coming to Fashion

For the first time in a decade, fashion brands are raising prices and pulling back on discounting. A combination of booming sales and historic supply chain disruptions are behind the shift. But will it last? Join Intermix CEO Jyothi Rao; BMO Capital Markets managing director, equity research Simeon Siegel; and BoF’s Brian Baskin and Alexandra Mondalek to learn more.
12th October at 16:00 BST / 11:00 EST

Featuring Simeon Siegel, managing director, equity research of BMO Capital Markets, Jyothi Rao, CEO of Intermix and BoF senior editorial associate Alexandra Mondalek, in conversation with deputy editor Brian Baskin.

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

