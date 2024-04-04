BoF Masterclass | How to Turn Data Into Meaningful Customer Connections

The New Backlash Against Social Media, Explained Social networks are being blamed for the worrying decline in young people’s mental health. Brands may not think about the matter much, but they’re part of the content stream that keeps them hooked.

How Coach Used Data to Make Its Tabby Bag a Hit After the bag initially proved popular with Gen-Z consumers, the brand used a mix of hard numbers and qualitative data – including “shopalongs” with young customers – to make the most of its accessory’s viral moment.

Using AI to Create Customer-Centric Business Strategies At The Business of Fashion’s Professional Summit in New York last week, Sona Abaryan, partner and global retail and luxury sector lead at tech-enabled data science firm Ekimetrics, shared how businesses can more effectively leverage AI-driven insights on consumer behaviour to achieve a customer-centric strategic approach.