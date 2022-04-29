Web3 is Coming. Are You Ready? Join Us at The BoF Professional Summit.

The third version of the internet, web3, will usher in a decentralised and open era — placing power back into the hands of consumers, creators and users and enable people-powered new routes to market.

We have assembled a line-up of expert speakers to debunk the myths and identify the opportunities of web3, including:

Alexander Zhang, mayor of Friends With Benefits decentralised autonomous Organisation and former head of community at Clubhouse, Stephanie Simon , in conversation with BoF’s Sheena Butler-Young , who will discuss how fashion can engage authentically in web3, the opportunities it offers and how the technologies can help brands turn customers into communities.

decentralised autonomous Organisation and , in conversation with , who will discuss how fashion can engage authentically in web3, the opportunities it offers and how the technologies can help brands turn customers into communities. Highsnobiety co-founder Jeff Carvalho, Coinbase product manager Ejaaz Ahamadeen and Matt Powell, senior industry adviser at The NPD Group , will debate the evolving business cases and commercial potential of NFTs within the fashion industry.

and , will debate the evolving business cases and commercial potential of NFTs within the fashion industry. RTFKT co-founder Benoit Pagotto will join BoF Founder and Editor in Chief Imran Amed to share tangible opportunities for fashion within the metaverse following the acquisition of RTFKT by Nike last year.

will join to share tangible opportunities for fashion within the metaverse following the acquisition of RTFKT by Nike last year. For the full speaker list, please click here.

BoF Professional Summit: New Frontiers in Fashion and Technology

Wednesday May 4, 2022 - The Times Center, New York

09:00 to 09:30 EDT: Arrivals & Coffee

09:30 to 13:40 EDT: Content Sessions

An Overview of “The State of Fashion: Technology” report in partnership with McKinsey & Company

Augmented Reality: What Breakthroughs Will Make the Metaverse Mainstream?

The NFT Debate: Is There a Viable Business Model for Fashion?

An Alternate View on How Web3 Can Transform Fashion

Welcome to the Metaverse: Why the Fashion Industry Should Care

Lessons on Working With Leading TikTok Creators

How Fashion Brands Can Find Success on TikTok

What Digital IDs Can Do for Fashion

Connected Physical Stores: Personalising the Customer Journey

Pioneering Post-Pandemic Wholesale Strategies

Managing Fashion’s Relationship With Carbon Through Technology

13:40 to 14:00 EDT: Exclusive Q&A session

14:00 to 15:30 EDT: Networking Lunch (included in ticket price)

