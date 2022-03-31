BoF LIVE: Resale’s Greatest Challenge

April 7th at 17:00 BST / 12:00 EDT

Featuring Cathaleen Chen, retail correspondent, BoF; Diana Lee, director of research & analysis, BoF; in conversation with Lauren Sherman, chief correspondent, BoF

This BoF Live is made in partnership with PayPal.





To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here