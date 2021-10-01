default-output-block.skip-main
Why Fashion Needs Chief Brand Officers

During this exclusive online event for BoF Professional Members, BoF reporter Sheena Butler-Young is joined by Ana Andjelic of Banana Republic, Kyle Rudy of Kirk Palmer Associates and Lisa Butkus of Hanold Associates to explore the rise of the CBO.
5th October at 16:00 BST/ 11:00 EDT

Featuring Lisa Butkus, partner & head of retail and luxury goods, Hanold Associates, Ana Andjelic, chief brand officer, Banana Republic and Kyle Rudy, partner, Kirk Palmer Associates, in conversation with senior correspondent Sheena Butler-Young.

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

