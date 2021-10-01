Why Fashion Needs Chief Brand Officers

5th October at 16:00 BST/ 11:00 EDT

Featuring Lisa Butkus, partner & head of retail and luxury goods, Hanold Associates, Ana Andjelic, chief brand officer, Banana Republic and Kyle Rudy, partner, Kirk Palmer Associates, in conversation with senior correspondent Sheena Butler-Young.

rsvp

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here