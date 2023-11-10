default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Mac, Dior and Charlotte Tilbury are 2023’s Most Talked-About Beauty Brands

MAC Cosmetics' new Colour Excess gel pencil eyeliners come in 12 vivid shades.
MAC Cosmetics' new Colour Excess gel pencil eyeliners come in 12 vivid shades. (MAC Cosmetics)
By

Social media analytics firm Launchmetrics has released its annual beauty business ranking, with Mac in the top spot as the year’s buzziest brand.

Launchmetrics said that Mac generated $471 million in Media Impact Value (MIV), a proprietary metric that gauges media reach, engagement and impact, up 21 percent from the previous year.

Influencer placements were the top contributor for Estée Lauder-owned Mac, with 53 percent of MIV coming via partnerships. One influencer, Bailey Sarian, is said to have generated $5 million in MIV for Mac alone.

Dior and Charlotte Tilbury are in second and third place, with $389 and $355 in MIV respectively. Rare Beauty, fronted by Selena Gomez is another winner, with Gomez’s own posts and content garnering $16 million in MIV, while the impact of Rihanna’s appearance at the Super Bowl is noted as a boon for her LVMH co-owned line, Fenty Beauty.

Learn more:

Checking In on Instagram’s Threads

Usage is creeping back up, but many of the biggest beauty and fashion brands and influencers are still taking a wait-and-see approach to the platform.

About the author
Daniela Morosini
Daniela Morosini

Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

The Future of Indian Beauty and the Next Generation of India-Focused Beauty Founders, Innovators and Creators

At the second annual BEAUTY&YOU India Awards, created by The Estée Lauder Companies’ New Incubation Ventures in partnership with Nykaa, nine brands and creatives representing the future of Indian beauty, innovation and creativity were awarded cash grants and mentorship. BoF also hosted a series of panel talks with some of India’s most celebrated creatives and entrepreneurs, including Katrina Kaif, Lakshmi Menon, Bandana Tewari, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Diipa Büller-Khosla, Masaba Gupta and Anita Lal.

Baby, You Smell Good

Dior’s $230 ‘eau de senteur’ for infants recently went viral, touching off a fierce debate online about whether babies need a signature fragrance. But the idea of marketing perfume to the youngest customers is nothing new.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023