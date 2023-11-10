Mac, Dior and Charlotte Tilbury are 2023’s Most Talked-About Beauty Brands

Social media analytics firm Launchmetrics has released its annual beauty business ranking, with Mac in the top spot as the year’s buzziest brand.

Launchmetrics said that Mac generated $471 million in Media Impact Value (MIV), a proprietary metric that gauges media reach, engagement and impact, up 21 percent from the previous year.

Influencer placements were the top contributor for Estée Lauder-owned Mac, with 53 percent of MIV coming via partnerships. One influencer, Bailey Sarian, is said to have generated $5 million in MIV for Mac alone.

Dior and Charlotte Tilbury are in second and third place, with $389 and $355 in MIV respectively. Rare Beauty, fronted by Selena Gomez is another winner, with Gomez’s own posts and content garnering $16 million in MIV, while the impact of Rihanna’s appearance at the Super Bowl is noted as a boon for her LVMH co-owned line, Fenty Beauty.

Usage is creeping back up, but many of the biggest beauty and fashion brands and influencers are still taking a wait-and-see approach to the platform.