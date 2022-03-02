Aussie Beauty Influencers Face Paid Testimonials Ban on Some Products

Skin and healthcare products are the subject of a new law that will see influencers punished for receiving cash or samples in exchange for reviews or testimonials from Jul. 1.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration’s new advertising rules apply to influencers promoting health products such as vitamins, but also skincare, that, for example, promises to “diagnose, treat or cure” any health or skin condition.

Sunscreens, collagen powders, vitamins and supplements are among the products that are classified as a therapeutic good, as are cosmetics if they make therapeutic claims such as “removes toxins,” “fades age spots” or “reduces inflammation in the body.”

On its website, Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) the example of a moisturiser with sunscreen that states it “helps protect skin from the damaging effects of UV radiation” as a skincare product that would be subject to the new regulations.

“Advertising of therapeutic goods requires a higher ethical standard than may apply for advertising of ordinary consumer goods because consumers rely on therapeutic goods for their health,” the TGA said in a statement.

“It can be difficult for a consumer to determine the appropriateness of a therapeutic good for their particular circumstances, so it is important that promotional material is truthful, balanced and not misleading.”

The new rulings will have a major impact on Australian influencers, their businesses and how they approach social media posting, given beauty and wellness brands make up a huge chunk of paid partnerships with influencers in the country.

The Australian Influencer Marketing Council (AIMCO) responded by saying that the new TGA rules don’t necessarily ban promotion of these items by influencers outright, as paid endorsements are still allowed under the law, it’s paid testimonials that will fall foul of the new regulations, meaning that influencers will have to tread carefully.

The rules will also apply to posts that are currently live and therefore any that might contravene the new regulations will need to be taken down before Jul. 1.

Learn more:

How Much Will Luxury Benefit From Australia’s Reopening?

Wealthy tourists are key to the recovery of the Australian luxury market but analysts predict that the sector won’t return to pre-pandemic levels until next year.



