Beauty TikTok’s Latest Obsessions: Beyoncé’s New Hair Line, Dior and More

Blink and you might miss TikTok’s news cycle. Here are the latest beauty crazes users can’t stop talking about.

Beyoncé … With the Good Hair

Beyoncé just teased her forthcoming beauty line and users are eager for its release. The hair care line is yet-to-be confirmed by Beyoncé, and TikTokers are already lining up to buy it. Not all commentary was positive; others noted that the musician didn’t have enough experience in natural hair care and asked her to instead release a wig line.

Dior Girl

Following the Dior lip oil craze on TikTok last year, users waited breathlessly this week for the release of its newest blush shade, Rosy Glow Blush. Though the product is available online for $40, impatient users still posted empty Dior displays from Sephora stores.

What’s Going On With the Makeup Filter Challenge?

Using the “Makeup Challenge” filter which distorts the user’s face as a mirror, influencers tried to do their regular beauty routines without ruining their makeup. One user who commented on a recent attempt at the challenge said, “Those filters are absolutely horrifying, but you’re gorgeous.”

