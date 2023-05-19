default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Beauty TikTok’s Latest Obsessions: Beyoncé’s New Hair Line, Dior and More

Unpack the social platform’s reaction to the latest celebrity beauty announcement and a new makeup filter.
TikTok beauty
Beauty TikTok’s latest obsessions: Beyoncé’s new hair line, Dior and more. (BoF Team)
By

Blink and you might miss TikTok’s news cycle. Here are the latest beauty crazes users can’t stop talking about.

Beyoncé … With the Good Hair

Beyoncé just teased her forthcoming beauty line and users are eager for its release. The hair care line is yet-to-be confirmed by Beyoncé, and TikTokers are already lining up to buy it. Not all commentary was positive; others noted that the musician didn’t have enough experience in natural hair care and asked her to instead release a wig line.

Dior Girl

Following the Dior lip oil craze on TikTok last year, users waited breathlessly this week for the release of its newest blush shade, Rosy Glow Blush. Though the product is available online for $40, impatient users still posted empty Dior displays from Sephora stores.

What’s Going On With the Makeup Filter Challenge?

Using the “Makeup Challenge” filter which distorts the user’s face as a mirror, influencers tried to do their regular beauty routines without ruining their makeup. One user who commented on a recent attempt at the challenge said, “Those filters are absolutely horrifying, but you’re gorgeous.”

Learn more:

Beauty TikTok’s Latest Obsessions

Unpack the Tarte influencer trip controversy, TikTok’s “repurchase” trend, Taylor Swift’s Eras tour and the ongoing obsession with Sofia Richie’s wedding makeup.


In This Article
Topics

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

The Brand-Building Machines Behind Beauty’s Hottest Labels

In the last decade, incubators aimed at churning out brands have become a force throughout the industry. The Business of Beauty unpacks the pros and cons to the model, as well as what incubators and their brands need to do to stay competitive in a crowded market.

With New Beauty Hall, Selfridges Bets on Hair Inclusivity

The famed London department store is launching a new 3,500 square foot beauty hall dedicated to haircare, combining an offering of new services and products for a range of textures with hair accessories, jewellery and piercing services in one space.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Business of Beauty - Global Forum
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Business of Beauty - Global Forum